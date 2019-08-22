Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

Since Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.