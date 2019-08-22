Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

Since Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.