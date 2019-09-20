Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 3.11% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.
