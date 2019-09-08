Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.77% and 49.84%. Insiders held roughly 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
