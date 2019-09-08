Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.77% and 49.84%. Insiders held roughly 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.