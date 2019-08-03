Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

As Conglomerates companies, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|17
|0.65
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively the average target price of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is $29.83, which is potential 57.75% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.77% and 36.2%. Insiders held 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, 16.95% are Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
