Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

As Conglomerates companies, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is $29.83, which is potential 57.75% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.77% and 36.2%. Insiders held 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, 16.95% are Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.