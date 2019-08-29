Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.77% and 75.7% respectively. About 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
