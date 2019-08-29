Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.77% and 75.7% respectively. About 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.