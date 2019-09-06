Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Since Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.77% and 1.85%. Insiders owned roughly 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.
