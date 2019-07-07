Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Contrasting side by side

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.75
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares. About 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|2.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.1%
|1.18%
|2.68%
|2.89%
|5.41%
|3.3%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
