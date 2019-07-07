Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Contrasting side by side

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares. About 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 2.47% 0% 0% 0% 3.01% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.18% 2.68% 2.89% 5.41% 3.3%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.