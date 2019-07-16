Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) Comparison side by side

Both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|121.57
In table 1 we can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 19.63%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|2.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.7%
|1.41%
|3.59%
|0%
|2.54%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
