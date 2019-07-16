Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) Comparison side by side

Both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 121.57

In table 1 we can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 19.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 2.47% 0% 0% 0% 3.01% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.7% 1.41% 3.59% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.