Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Contrasting side by side

Since Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.77% and 4.56%. 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.