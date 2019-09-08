Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.77% and 54.98%. About 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.