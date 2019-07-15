Schulhoff & Co Lifted Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $1.93 Million as Market Value Rose; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Decreased Coca (KO) Position by $1.19 Million; Valuation Declined

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 18,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,554 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.84M, up from 248,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 3.69 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 25,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 529,015 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, down from 554,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 4.30M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 33,840 shares to 648,000 shares, valued at $56.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Brookstone Cap has invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oppenheimer And holds 711,596 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. 81,029 were reported by Nbt Natl Bank N A. First Interstate Bank holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 20,405 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 960,925 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 18,182 shares. 40,379 are held by Bragg Advisors. Mcdaniel Terry And owns 397,811 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap has 333,327 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 3.49M shares stake. Loeb Ptnrs invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Georgia-based Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,000 shares.

