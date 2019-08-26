Schulhoff & Co Increases Holding in Chevron (CVX); Salient Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $116.02. About 1.43M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 1118.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 953,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.96 million, up from 85,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 336,265 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mountain Valley Pipeline extension wins draft environmental OK from FERC – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream Partners, LP 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federal wildlife authorization for Mountain Valley Pipeline faces lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 460,861 shares to 198,704 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 3.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.91M shares, and cut its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech Inc owns 710,541 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co owns 30,505 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 0.02% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ftb invested in 0% or 1,048 shares. Century has 391,946 shares. Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Apollo Management Lp holds 0.04% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Llc reported 0.03% stake. Cbre Clarion Securities Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 60,880 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company holds 5,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 2,116 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advsrs has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 3,875 shares. Blue Edge Ltd Company has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Ocean Lc owns 2,819 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Paloma Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Field And Main Bank reported 1.24% stake. Lifeplan Fincl Gp Incorporated holds 1,030 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 28,516 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Commerce reported 1.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chilton Cap Ltd Co reported 11,841 shares. New England Private Wealth Lc stated it has 7,664 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability has 263,833 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.