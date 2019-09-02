Schulhoff & Co Increased Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $1.93 Million as Share Value Rose; Roberts Glore & Company Holding In Centene Del (CNC) Was Has Upped

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 18,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 267,554 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.84 million, up from 248,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust has 110,040 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP invested in 14.16% or 11.02 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.1% or 6,264 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 558,056 shares. Guardian Invest Management holds 2.24% or 24,835 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Mgmt Inc stated it has 71,658 shares. Moreover, Adirondack has 2.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 31,357 shares. 921,742 are held by Millennium Ltd. Beese Fulmer Investment Management has 81,486 shares. The Illinois-based Nadler Fincl has invested 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Com reported 9,852 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Llc accumulated 30,392 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt Inc stated it has 11,954 shares. Community Financial Gru Limited Co accumulated 81,219 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.