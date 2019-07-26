Schulhoff & Co Increases Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Radware LTD (RDWR) Shareholder Sensato Investors Lowered Its Stake

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 131,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,282 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 209,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 81,098 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 8,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,376 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 85,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 8.83M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $2.82M for 105.04 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 74,396 shares to 187,271 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

