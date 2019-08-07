Schulhoff & Co Maintains Position in Procter & Gamble (PG); Moors & Cabot Increases Holding in Harris Del (HRS)

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 808.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 17,344 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 19,490 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 2,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 250.02% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 15/05/2018 – Epsilor Awarded Contract to Deliver Rechargeable Batteries for Harris Falcon Radios to South East Asian Army; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Northwest Harris County Mud 23, Tx’s Go Bonds; 29/03/2018 – US Senator Jack Reed Visits Harris Corporation’s Central Florida Operations; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris Votes Against Fiscally Irresponsible Spending Bill; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: After Reports of Open Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Investigation, Harris and Klobuchar Encourage FTC to; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement Opposing Bill to Deregulate Big Banks; 24/04/2018 – Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as South Korea envoy; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 23/03/2018 – Chef Henry Harris on Dordogne, France

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 18,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 267,554 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.84M, up from 248,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 6.50 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was sold by Coombe Gary A. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has 4,865 shares. Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 1.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinnacle Prns holds 94,812 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Bridges Investment Management accumulated 72,449 shares. Westchester owns 88,070 shares. The California-based Payden And Rygel has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 2,751 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ghp Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 61,980 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 945,672 shares. Hikari Tsushin stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 26,406 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation stated it has 2.27 million shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Rbf Ltd Com holds 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 5,214 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.32% or 91,440 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 752 were reported by Sandy Spring Bancshares. Ashfield Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Cleararc Cap owns 1,804 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 231,459 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Coastline accumulated 4,210 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Virtu Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,124 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shell Asset reported 0.09% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Cap Invest Advsr Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,207 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Somerset Tru stated it has 14,671 shares. Blair William & Co Il has 0.01% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 7,960 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,257 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Compton Management Inc Ri owns 9,976 shares. Ota Financial Group Inc Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 10,524 shares. 3,035 were accumulated by Alps Advsr Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,000 shares to 8,170 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,133 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).