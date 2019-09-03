Schulhoff & Co Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Boosted by $700,480 as Market Valuation Declined; Macy’s (M) Market Value Declined While Mount Lucas Management LP Has Trimmed by $9.07 Million Its Holding

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 8,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 94,376 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 85,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 9.26 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 377,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 305,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, down from 682,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 11.49 million shares traded or 5.46% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 20/03/2018 – Macy’s has a lofty goal for its private-label business. Here’s why; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY IS WORKING WITH CONSULTING FIRM ALIXPARTNERS LLP ON CUTTING COSTS, REFORMING BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – MACY’S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT; 13/04/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Launches a Review of Its $500 Million U.S. Media Business; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES KAREN HOGUET, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO RETIRE FEBRUARY 2019; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 16/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Macy’s CEO Jeffrey Gennette “has a feel” and “has an eye” for department stores

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.11M for 89.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares to 153,120 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 77,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).

