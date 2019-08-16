Schulhoff & Co Lifted Its Holding in Chevron (CVX) by $956,940 as Market Valuation Rose; Inter Parfums (IPAR) Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lowered Position

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 64,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 661,394 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.18M, down from 725,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 51,131 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY NET SALES $665M, EST. $660.0M; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET INCOME EUR 40.0 MLN VS EUR 32.4 MLN YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SAYS FINANCO FOUNDER HARRISON ADDED TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. and Graff Diamonds Sign an Exclusive Fragrance License Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Gilbert Harrison Appointed to Inter Parfums Board; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums 1Q EPS 51c; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.51; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $665 MLN; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY EPS ABOUT $1.44, EST. $1.43; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.67 PER SHARE, A 34 PCT INCREASE FROM PRIOR YR OR PAYOUT RATIO OF 65 PCT

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 2.29M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 98,650 shares to 393,684 shares, valued at $22.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 35,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,540 shares, and has risen its stake in J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 52,744 shares. Impact Advsrs Limited reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 131,481 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co holds 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) or 6,700 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 127,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Barclays Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,040 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 2,400 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 4,361 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 1,535 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 99,194 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Inv Lc owns 3,663 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 9,491 shares in its portfolio. 930 were accumulated by Lipe Dalton. 4,280 are owned by Family Mngmt. St Johns Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 8,273 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca reported 28,845 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Com accumulated 60,800 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Communications owns 0.91% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 59,178 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4.97 million shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Llc holds 0.36% or 20,171 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Frontier Inv Management accumulated 0.23% or 30,286 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 22,008 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited invested in 16,893 shares. Liberty Capital Management holds 13,190 shares.

