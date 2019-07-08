Schulhoff & Co Raised By $956,940 Its Chevron (CVX) Holding; Hound Partners Has Lifted Its Rpm Intl (RPM) Position

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 25.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schulhoff & Co Inc acquired 7,780 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Schulhoff & Co Inc holds 38,475 shares with $4.74M value, up from 30,695 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $235.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 149,069 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX)

Hound Partners Llc increased Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hound Partners Llc acquired 224,947 shares as Rpm Intl Inc (RPM)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Hound Partners Llc holds 3.45M shares with $200.39M value, up from 3.23M last quarter. Rpm Intl Inc now has $8.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 4,169 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

Hound Partners Llc decreased Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) stake by 60,616 shares to 169,703 valued at $76.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc stake by 3.04M shares and now owns 870,190 shares. Wen Hldg Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 337,783 were reported by Invesco. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 20,126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of The West owns 7,025 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,768 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.1% or 35,300 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 2,380 shares. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 21,019 shares. Oarsman Capital invested 0.73% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Manhattan Co has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp has 0.05% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Morgan Dempsey Capital Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 1,171 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Anchor Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Blair William Il owns 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 26,422 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital Advisers Lc reported 752,938 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il has invested 1.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Vigilant Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.08% or 4,796 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 3,352 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 35,000 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd holds 0.29% or 11,809 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc owns 27,041 shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Gw Henssler & Associate stated it has 126,551 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.88% or 1.19M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 347,968 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 28 shares. West Coast Ltd Llc invested in 0.24% or 8,357 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Monday, January 14 to “Hold”. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $133 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating.