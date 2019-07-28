Schulhoff & Co Lifted Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake; Essex Financial Services Has Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $674,739 as Stock Price Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 5,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,125 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.56 million, down from 69,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 18,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,554 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.84 million, up from 248,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Investment Services Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 20,685 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com stated it has 18,303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B holds 5.07% or 61,046 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 13.47 million shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mgmt owns 1.17M shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9.89M shares. Dubuque Financial Bank Trust accumulated 3% or 157,646 shares. Cohen Mngmt has invested 2.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudock Capital Gru Limited Company has 9,760 shares. United Fire Gru Incorporated has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Marathon Capital Mgmt has 1.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,142 shares. Atlantic Union Bank Corp holds 55,078 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Osborne Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Company holds 162,087 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt invested in 2.5% or 252,170 shares. Somerset Trust has 5.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (NYSE:CODI) by 84,230 shares to 870,621 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates reported 210,464 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company holds 0.48% or 24,633 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 71,416 shares or 3% of all its holdings. Cedar Rock Cap stated it has 30.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 153,262 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% stake. Voya Invest Limited Company stated it has 3.02M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Private Harbour Mngmt And Counsel Limited Co invested in 20,832 shares or 2.25% of the stock. 57,146 are owned by First Personal Fincl Services. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 10,778 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 1.02% or 120,235 shares. Old Republic International Corporation owns 727,100 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 15,748 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 86,375 shares. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).