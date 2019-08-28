Schulhoff & Co Raised Chevron (CVX) Holding by $956,940; Davis R M Continues to Hold Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 184,418 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 24,528 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 402,218 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.66 million, up from 377,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $134.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15,149 shares to 168,593 shares, valued at $16.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 85,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,073 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee. Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years. Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon. Chevron: A Solid Investment Option.