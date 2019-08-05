Schulhoff & Co Has Upped Position in Chevron (CVX); As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.49. About 3.07 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 6.36 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 19,013 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation reported 1.06M shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa owns 21,082 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 12,383 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 76 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.6% or 64,324 shares. L & S Advsr holds 28,815 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Lathrop Investment Mgmt invested in 3,331 shares. Barnett & Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Washington Natl Bank owns 20,085 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Llc accumulated 66,722 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 17,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paw Capital Corp invested in 5,500 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.31% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2.09M shares.

