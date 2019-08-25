Schulhoff & Co Increases Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT); As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Syntal Capital Partners Has Upped Its Position by $719,576

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 1,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,377 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.39M shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtn reported 23,563 shares. Hamel holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 6,665 shares. Exchange Cap Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,054 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Ca has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Villere St Denis J And Co Llc owns 40,337 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 158,949 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Lc accumulated 14,772 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 13,043 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.31% or 10,748 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca has invested 0.86% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Telemus Limited Com invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Natl Tru holds 0.96% or 31,843 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Llc (Wy) holds 0.59% or 1,467 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 99,378 shares. 3,500 were reported by Fca Corp Tx. Eagle Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sol Commerce reported 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt accumulated 19,215 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Co reported 4,865 shares. Clark Estates Ny, a New York-based fund reported 5,720 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 53,698 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 50,355 shares. Factory Mutual Insur reported 1.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bennicas & Associate Inc owns 151,458 shares.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.