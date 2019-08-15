Schulhoff & Co Increased Position in Chevron (CVX) by $956,940; As Kimberly (KMB) Share Value Rose, Lynch & Associates Boosted Stake by $305,778

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 17,667 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 15,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 1.65 million shares traded or 4.02% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 6.86M shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Lc holds 2.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2.45M shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,403 shares. Natixis Lp accumulated 0.41% or 381,412 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com owns 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,030 shares. Mathes stated it has 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amalgamated Financial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 227,661 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability Company reported 49,284 shares. Court Place Advsr Llc accumulated 8,509 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,216 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 1.38 million shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital Guardian Communication invested in 350,114 shares. Cls Invs Lc has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 6,601 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.59% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & has 82,653 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). F&V Mngmt Ltd Co has 35,425 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt Corp reported 2,303 shares. 12,195 were accumulated by Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp. 18,296 were accumulated by Marietta Inv Ptnrs Lc. Farmers Bancshares holds 0.56% or 8,319 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual stated it has 0.17% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Clean Yield Grp stated it has 1,487 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Lc holds 20,266 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.17% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fulton Fincl Bank Na invested in 0.2% or 23,631 shares. 562 are held by Amer And Management Company. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.07% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).