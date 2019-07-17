Schulhoff & Co Has Boosted Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $700,480; As International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stock Value Declined, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Increased Stake by $931,840

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 8,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,376 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 85,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 4.19 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 19,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $143.91. About 204,212 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 235,171 are owned by Clal Insurance Enterprises Limited. 4,935 were reported by Marco Limited Liability Corporation. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 5,300 shares. Mackenzie invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 2,000 are held by Cadinha Ltd Liability. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 240,414 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,084 shares. Burns J W And New York owns 3,505 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 2.49M are held by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Earnest Prtn Llc holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 977,060 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0% or 83,589 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0.01% or 21,598 shares. 58 are owned by Osterweis Mngmt Inc.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 6,565 shares to 6,565 shares, valued at $389,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 6,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,165 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42.14 million activity.

