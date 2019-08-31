Schulhoff & Co Has Raised Its Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $1.93 Million as Shares Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Harris Associates LP Upped Position

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 455,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 12.33M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664.99 million, up from 11.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 18,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 267,554 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.84M, up from 248,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 15,649 shares to 3.30 million shares, valued at $127.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 615,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,609 shares, and cut its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

