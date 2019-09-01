Schulhoff & Co Maintains Holding in Chevron (CVX); As Avid Technology (AVID) Stock Price Rose, Private Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 217,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 959,764 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.65M market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 574,805 shares traded or 14.89% up from the average. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 1Q Rev $95M-$105M; 27/03/2018 – Avid Technology Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Additional Cloud-based Apps, Services and Solutions to Accelerate News Production and Delivery; 31/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – APPOINTS KEN GAYRON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – GREW TOTAL REVENUE BACKLOG TO $536.1 MLN AS OF END OF 2017, UP 25% FROM $429.3 MLN YEAR PRIOR; 05/03/2018 Avid Editors Sweep the Oscars at the 90th Annual Academy Awards; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs; 07/04/2018 – Avid Empowers Creative Professionals with New Pro Tools, Media Composer, and Sibelius Editions for Any Artist; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight Campuses; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology 1Q Rev $97.9M

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

