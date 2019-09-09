Schulhoff & Co Continues to Hold Position in Chevron (CVX); Albert D Mason Lowered Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $1.11 Million as Stock Rose

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.58 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.87M shares traded or 140.77% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 3,350 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Lc has 1.43 million shares. Lourd Cap Lc has 5,298 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Argent Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 10,420 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 4,394 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory owns 33,760 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1,312 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,120 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma has 0.08% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,048 shares. Laurion LP invested in 680 shares or 0% of the stock. Bar Harbor Tru Services, Maine-based fund reported 6,840 shares. Polen Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 6.10 million shares or 5.09% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Incorporated owns 156,452 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 1,800 are held by Dodge And Cox. Seizert Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.79 million for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. yields extend rise after ADP U.S. jobs data – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “An Up-And-Coming Stock With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 291,902 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation. 509,405 are held by British Columbia Invest Corporation. Moreover, Nexus Mngmt Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,350 shares. Oregon-based Vision Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability holds 23,242 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The accumulated 0.79% or 505,176 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs owns 56,979 shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares reported 1.95% stake. Ledyard Bancorporation accumulated 18,095 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management Corp reported 0.44% stake. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability owns 855,477 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.85% or 2.61 million shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) reported 33,793 shares. Main Street Rech Lc invested in 24,019 shares or 0.94% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.