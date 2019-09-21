Schroder Investment Management Group Upped Its Ptc Common Stock Usd0.01 (PTC) Position; Apg Asset Management Nv Upped Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ptc Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (PTC) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 28,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 836,165 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.06M, up from 807,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Ptc Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 811,779 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 43,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 900,144 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.89M, up from 856,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.97. About 3.06 million shares traded or 87.11% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $93.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.50 (LTD) by 40,426 shares to 90,359 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 39,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,105 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Incorporated Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 17,196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.24% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Cornerstone Advsr holds 71 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 589,943 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 13,195 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ok owns 111,745 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co has 167,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% or 399,310 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). The Connecticut-based Thb Asset has invested 2.67% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Advsr Asset Management invested in 12,149 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 16,371 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 12,700 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0.22% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 916,872 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium reported 10,351 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.03% or 1,800 shares. Amp Limited invested 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). M&T Natl Bank accumulated 0.04% or 54,146 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.18% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 2,122 shares. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 20,223 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 0% or 106 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 981,515 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,780 shares stake. Moreover, Hartford Inv has 0.12% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 30,089 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 41,689 shares. Parsec Management stated it has 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 81 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Inc.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 38,600 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 187,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,200 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).