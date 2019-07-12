Schroder Investment Management Group Upped First Republic Bank/San Francisco Ca Common Stock Usd0.01 (FRC) Holding; Clean Yield Group Increases Holding in Biogen Com (BIIB)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First Republic Bank/San Francisco Ca Common Stock Usd0.01 (FRC) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 30,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,064 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87 million, up from 316,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in First Republic Bank/San Francisco Ca Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $101.14. About 753,263 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,313 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 7,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $231.6. About 1.42M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv Class A Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:LYB) by 242,046 shares to 584,687 shares, valued at $49.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.0005 (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,945 shares, and cut its stake in Cna Financial Corporation Common Stock Usd2.50 (NYSE:CNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

