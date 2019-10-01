Schroder Investment Management Group Trimmed Its Graham Holdings Company Common Stock Usd1 (GHC) Stake by $743,130 as Stock Rose; Nine Masts Capital LTD Position in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Lowered by $2.48 Million as Shares Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 60,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 236,550 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, down from 297,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 1.67M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: HSBC has 59 percent gender pay gap, biggest among British banks; 18/04/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 40.5 FROM PLN 40; 04/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: HSBC’s new CEO is said to mull more country exits; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 28/03/2018 – 64HO: HSBC Bank PLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 31/05/2018 – Outgoing RBS CFO Ewen Stevenson Approached by HSBC -Times of London; 06/04/2018 – NORMA GROUP NOEJ.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 66 EUROS FROM 60 EUROS; 19/03/2018 – India most vulnerable country to climate change – HSBC report; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 05/04/2018 – Ex-HSBC Worker Falciani Released Without Bail by Spanish Judge

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Company Common Stock Usd1 (GHC) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 1,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 46,543 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.12M, down from 47,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Graham Holdings Company Common Stock Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $663.45. About 23,261 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – NAMED DAVID CURTIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOME HEALTH; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM $400 MLN OF EXISTING 7.250% NOTES DUE 2019; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings to Use Proceeds to Redeem $400 Million Principal Amount of 7.250% Notes Due 2019; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Education Revenue $375.5M; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $93.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Resources Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:RRC) by 306,656 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 392,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Anthony Plosz Named Graham Media Group CTO – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Done deal: Graham Holdings closes on purchase of Clyde’s Restaurant Group – Washington Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Exclusive: Clydeâ€™s Restaurant Group has found a buyer – Washington Business Journal” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Graham Holdings Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GHC) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks You’ve Probably Never Heard Of – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 23, 2018.

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.67B for 8.32 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.