Schroder Investment Management Group Trimmed Holding in Waste Management Common Stock Usd0.01 (WM) by $3.60 Million; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Share Price Declined, Holder Letko Brosseau & Associates Decreased Position

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Waste Management Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (WM) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 34,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 354,896 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88 million, down from 389,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Waste Management Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 523,710 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 183,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 13.08M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.13M, down from 13.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 1.68M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.70M for 25.94 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45 million for 11.71 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.