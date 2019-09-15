Schroder Investment Management Group Trimmed Ford Motor Company Common Stock Usd0.01 (F) Position; Credit Capital Investments Lifted By $380,000 Its Mylan N V (MYL) Holding

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 42.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Credit Capital Investments Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Credit Capital Investments Llc holds 66,579 shares with $1.27M value, up from 46,579 last quarter. Mylan N V now has $11.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 5.40M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Civil Investigative Demand Concerns Trade Agreements Act Compliance; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED BY MYLAN INC. AND GUARANTEED BY MYLAN N.V; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.38, REV VIEW $12.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Mylan cuts 15 pct of workforce at West Virginia plant

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Ford Motor Company Common Stock Usd0.01 (F) stake by 48.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 3.01M shares as Ford Motor Company Common Stock Usd0.01 (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3.20M shares with $32.76M value, down from 6.21M last quarter. Ford Motor Company Common Stock Usd0.01 now has $37.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 25.92M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/05/2018 – Details of Ford Motor Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Mercedes to restart Alabama SUV plant next week after parts shortage; 15/03/2018 – Ford CEO Says Company Could Exceed 8% Margin Target; 30/04/2018 – Hamilton Spec: Ford kills its iconic Taurus – again. Will Ford fans buy a Chevy?; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Crdt Auto Ownr Trst 2018-A Nts Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: FORD MOTOR WILL RESUME PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUPS ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT DEARBORN AND KANSAS CITY PLANTS; 23/04/2018 – Impossible Objects Adds Ford® as Customer; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 25/04/2018 – Ford Will Drop Focus and Fusion Sedans in North America; 09/05/2018 – The shortage of parts could knock out production of Ford’s best selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 8.15 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Amerisafe Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:AMSF) stake by 16,471 shares to 358,651 valued at $22.87 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Liberty Expedia Holdings Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 Ser A stake by 82,004 shares and now owns 98,958 shares. Danaher Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 23.49% above currents $9.45 stock price. Ford Motor had 9 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating.