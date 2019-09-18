Schroder Investment Management Group Stake in Erie Indemnity Company Class ‘A’ Common Stock Npv (ERIE) Increased by $5.73 Million; Tiger Eye Capital Cut Its Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $2.48 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 6,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 35,524 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.01 million, down from 42,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $357.01. About 26,241 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Erie Indemnity Company Class 'A' Common Stock Npv (ERIE) by 415.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 22,556 shares as the company's stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 27,987 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, up from 5,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Company Class 'A' Common Stock Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $208.63. About 4,060 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alta Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,202 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Eagle Ridge Management invested in 770 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jag Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Alexandria Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 4,781 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Virtu Fincl Limited Co holds 0.09% or 4,393 shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 44,178 shares. Assetmark accumulated 1,305 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 188,515 shares. Prudential accumulated 113,395 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Lc holds 4.39% or 449,315 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.35% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.07 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,529 shares to 14,632 shares, valued at $27.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 25,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $93.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 203,865 shares to 95,809 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urban Edge Properties Reit Usd0.01 by 404,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,677 shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited Ordinary Usd0.18 (Us Listing) (NYSE:SIG).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. The insider Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought 115 shares worth $20,014.