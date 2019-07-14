Schroder Investment Management Group Raised Exelon Common Stock Npv (EXC) Position; Ar Asset Management Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $3.11 Million

Ar Asset Management Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 160.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ar Asset Management Inc acquired 28,063 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Ar Asset Management Inc holds 45,583 shares with $5.06M value, up from 17,520 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $260.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Exelon Corporation Common Stock Npv (EXC) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired 35,736 shares as Exelon Corporation Common Stock Npv (EXC)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 264,411 shares with $13.26 million value, up from 228,675 last quarter. Exelon Corporation Common Stock Npv now has $47.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.49M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5500 target. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Takeaways From New York’s Ambitious Climate Change Plan – The Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Thom Jackson Joins Schneider as Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Mastercard Incorporated Class A Common Stock Usd0.0001 (NYSE:MA) stake by 150,383 shares to 623,321 valued at $146.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Solaredge Technologies Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.0001 stake by 67,725 shares and now owns 47,985 shares. Biogen Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.0005 (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.06% or 19,806 shares. 476,328 were accumulated by Foundry Prns Ltd Liability. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Syntal Cap Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.28% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cap Research Investors owns 0.09% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 5.73M shares. West Oak Capital invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.16% or 12.98M shares. 7,929 were reported by Nbt Bankshares N A Ny. Adage Cap Group Ltd stated it has 2.62M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 107,866 shares. Omers Administration invested in 0.01% or 15,700 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 6,979 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Agf Investments holds 4,149 shares. American Intl Grp Inc holds 326,418 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Synovus Corporation reported 19,783 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity. 17,500 shares valued at $837,900 were sold by Aliabadi Paymon on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16800 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment Corporation reported 0.67% stake. 62,720 are owned by First Savings Bank. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 18,638 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Columbus Hill Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.45% or 143,500 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Com. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 424,283 are owned by Personal Cap Advsrs. Orca Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 3,792 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. John G Ullman And Associate accumulated 0.07% or 3,596 shares. Bellecapital Int Limited reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kemper Master Retirement holds 0.7% or 10,000 shares. Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,967 shares. Valley Advisers reported 42,650 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Leonard Green & Prtn Lp invested in 70,000 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 1.09% or 124,108 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. 42 shares valued at $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 4 shares valued at $451 was sold by WOODFORD BRENT.