Schroder Investment Management Group Position In Genpact Limited Common Stock Usd0.01 (G) Was Increased; Praesidium Investment Management Company Position in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 303,298 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Genpact Limited Common Stock Usd0.01 (G) by 91.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 375,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 786,235 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.66M, up from 410,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Genpact Limited Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 1.25 million shares traded or 17.10% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,209 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $66.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 16,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 48,146 are held by Principal Finance Grp Incorporated Inc. Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.25% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0% or 17,900 shares. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moreover, Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 13,400 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 4,572 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited stated it has 91,895 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 703,741 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Incorporated reported 4,762 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Macquarie reported 47,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl has 9,333 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested in 17,704 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

