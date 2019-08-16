Schroder Investment Management Group Lowered Its Ultimate Software Group Common Stock Usd0.01 (ULTI) Holding; Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival has $45 highest and $40 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 74.90% above currents $24.3 stock price. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Pivotal Research. Susquehanna maintained Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) rating on Saturday, March 16. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $45 target. See Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) latest ratings:

05/04/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Ultimate Software Group Inc Common Stock Usd0.01 (ULTI) stake by 77.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 2,855 shares as Ultimate Software Group Inc Common Stock Usd0.01 (ULTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 825 shares with $272,000 value, down from 3,680 last quarter. Ultimate Software Group Inc Common Stock Usd0.01 now has $ valuation. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award

More notable recent Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks to Consider as US Narrows Scope of China Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Ross Stores, Shoe Carnival, Stitch Fix, Amedisys and NVR – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shoe Carnival shows late quarter bounce – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

The stock increased 3.58% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 74,318 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 Sales $1.013B-$1.020B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Shoe Carnival Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCVL); 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – INVENTORY WAS DOWN 1.6 PERCENT ON A PER-STORE BASIS AT QTR-END; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC -; 02/04/2018 – Shoe Carnival Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Comparable Store Sales Flat to Up Low Single Digits; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q Net $13M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). 21,855 were reported by Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 20,500 shares. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). The Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 16,429 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 687 shares in its portfolio. Friess reported 0.32% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Principal Financial Grp has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Parametric Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). 23,490 are owned by Citigroup. Hillsdale Invest Management reported 52,200 shares stake. 188,503 are owned by American Century.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $356.98 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. As of March 23, 2017, the firm operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ultimate Software Goes Out With a Big Boom – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ceridian Has Issues With Revenue Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.