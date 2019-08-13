Schroder Investment Management Group Lowered Its Stake in Msci Common Stock Usd0.01 (MSCI) by $5.73 Million as Shares Rose; Agilent Technologies (A) Stock Price Declined While Cypress Capital Group Increased Position by $396,960

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Msci Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (MSCI) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 28,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 210,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.86 million, down from 239,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Msci Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $219.96. About 470,726 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 24/05/2018 – MSCI Hires Jigar Thakkar as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering; 30/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions Enters into Strategic Arrangement with MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON MSCI’S RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 09/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 13/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 124.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 4,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 8,944 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 3,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $66.63. About 1.91 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,819 are held by Johnson Financial Gp. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 100,757 shares. 6,315 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bbva Compass Bancorp has 19,829 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 7 are held by Pro. Calamos Advisors Lc owns 466,718 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability has 0.25% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mutual Of America Capital Llc holds 65,224 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 129,605 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap holds 9,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park Natl Corp Oh holds 2,777 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 45,312 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,768 shares to 124,208 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 4,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,573 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 5,156 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co invested in 0% or 3,327 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group Inc has invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 4.74M shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 21,193 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 183,502 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 24,770 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Element Management Llc accumulated 0.05% or 7,910 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0.1% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 347,829 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cwm Lc reported 226 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Martingale Asset LP has 20,466 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Driehaus Management Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,399 shares.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $61.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Udr Incorporated Reit Usd0.01 (NYSE:UDR) by 76,923 shares to 887,922 shares, valued at $40.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corporation Reit Usd0.01 by 174,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:DIS).