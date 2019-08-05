Schroder Investment Management Group Lowered Its Position in J2 Global Common Stock Usd0.01 (JCOM) by $3.29 Million; As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Market Value Rose, Anchor Capital Advisors Has Increased by $398,400 Its Position

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 30,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 23,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 3.36 million shares traded or 204.86% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in J2 Global Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (JCOM) by 83.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 38,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, down from 45,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in J2 Global Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.72. About 277,327 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $69.49M for 14.92 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.77% EPS growth.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vf Corporation Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:VFC) by 518,849 shares to 607,265 shares, valued at $52.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Class A New Common Stock Usd0.0000225 (NYSE:ACN) by 85,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Capital Mgmt Inc New York owns 66,400 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 15,680 shares. Lyon Street Limited Liability has 6,629 shares. Eagle Asset owns 94,911 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.21% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Proshare Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Captrust Advsrs invested in 0% or 104 shares. Matarin Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 92,520 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 565,841 shares in its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 69 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Corp reported 576,298 shares. Alps Inc reported 11,957 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 538,354 shares to 20,062 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 14,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,326 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

