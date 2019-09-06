Schroder Investment Management Group Lifted Stake in United Parcels Service Class B Common Stock Usd0.01 (UPS) by $39.38 Million as Stock Rose; Wedbush Securities Holding in Ares Capital (ARCC) Upped by $485,146

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in United Parcels Service Class B Common Stock Usd0.01 (UPS) by 1271.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 354,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 382,694 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, up from 27,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in United Parcels Service Class B Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 2.78M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 28,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 129,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 1.39 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: A High-Quality BDC Offering An Attractive 9.3% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “The Economy Helps These Companies, But Makes Buying Difficult – Stockhouse” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,460 shares to 5,072 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating (FLOT) by 28,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,385 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 117,540 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 77,456 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 239,868 were reported by Mackenzie Financial Corporation. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.99% or 195,449 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Associate Inc reported 5,654 shares stake. Salem Invest Counselors holds 5,820 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 0.75% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 575,336 shares. Macquarie Group owns 56,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Limited has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Advisory Rech reported 268,879 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 281,529 shares. Moreover, Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $110,640 was made by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company, Tests Self-Driving Tractor Trailers – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Robert Herjavec Selects Top Winners in The UPS Store First National Small Biz Challenge – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.