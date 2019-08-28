Schroder Investment Management Group Lifted Dominion Energy (Virginia) Common Stock Npv (D) Stake By $4.14 Million; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering CBS (CBS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Dominion Energy Incorporated (Virginia) Common Stock Npv (D) stake by 25.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired 54,485 shares as Dominion Energy Incorporated (Virginia) Common Stock Npv (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 270,656 shares with $20.75M value, up from 216,171 last quarter. Dominion Energy Incorporated (Virginia) Common Stock Npv now has $62.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.2. About 619,424 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 48.34% above currents $41.46 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. See CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $63.0000 Upgrade

14/08/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $63.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop stated it has 16,870 shares. Choate Advsr owns 2,762 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 33,094 shares. 1.88 million are held by Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Co. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh holds 0.05% or 3,350 shares. 353,961 are held by Tobam. Wellington Management Gru Llp has 0.54% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 30.83M shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 5,165 shares. Peoples Services, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,070 shares. National Pension Ser holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 709,325 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 6,632 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,013 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 60,196 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Paul Koonce to Retire From Dominion Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 3.11% above currents $77.2 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of D in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. Mizuho initiated the shares of D in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wolfe Research given on Monday, March 18.

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Agco Corp Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 97,137 shares to 613,090 valued at $42.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Senior Housing Properties Trust Reit Usd0.01 (NYSE:SNH) stake by 27,632 shares and now owns 16,011 shares. Westamerica Bancorp Com Stk Npv (NASDAQ:WABC) was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK. BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

The stock increased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 1.03 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – REFILE-CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video); 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Rev $3.76B; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL ALSO INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR SHOWTIME, CBS SPORTS NETWORK AND SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL; 06/03/2018 – CBS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes Interviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Moves to Defend Family’s Voting Power Over CBS — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – NEW: CBS, Viacom deal talks hit potential roadblock as issues arise over who will be Les Moonves’ second-in-command at the combined company, sources tell @DavidFaber

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 343,790 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Gemmer Asset Management has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 46,521 shares. Farmers Retail Bank stated it has 8 shares. New York has invested 0.98% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 12,603 shares stake. Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 4,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 1,386 are held by Johnson Finance Gru. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Northern invested in 5,880 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 7,431 shares.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.60 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 5.1 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.