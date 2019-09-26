Schroder Investment Management Group Has Trimmed Kar Auction Services Common Stock Usd0.01 (KAR) Position; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Increased Its Blackstone Mortgage Tru (BXMT) Position

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Blackstone Mortgage Tru (BXMT) stake by 491.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp acquired 17,212 shares as Blackstone Mortgage Tru (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 20,712 shares with $736,000 value, up from 3,500 last quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Tru now has $4.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 235,902 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Kar Auction Services Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (KAR) stake by 33.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 613,349 shares as Kar Auction Services Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (KAR)’s stock rose 25.88%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1.22M shares with $30.47M value, down from 1.83 million last quarter. Kar Auction Services Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 now has $3.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 472,631 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.07 million for 16.09 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 190,239 were accumulated by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Westwood Hldgs Gru Inc invested in 430,746 shares. 312 were accumulated by Howe Rusling Incorporated. Walleye Trading Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 56,806 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 578,385 are owned by Provident Invest Mngmt. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Dean Invest Associate Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,132 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.01% or 886,349 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora invested in 0.31% or 34,666 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 0.02% or 28,077 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 41,510 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.03% or 948,687 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs invested in 221 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “KAR Auction Services Inc.: PAR North America Enhances Skip Tracing Efficiency with masterQueue – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of KAR Auction Services, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KAR) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of KAR Auction Services Are Moving on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Ptc Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 28,391 shares to 836,165 valued at $75.06 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Avalonbay Communities Incorporated Reit Usd0.01 (NYSE:AVB) stake by 23,865 shares and now owns 26,391 shares. Brighthouse Financial Incorprated Common Usd0.01 was raised too.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Long-Term Payers Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone’s latest global real estate fund raises $20.5 bln – PE Hub” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Aurora Cannabis Inc stake by 117,862 shares to 4,490 valued at $35,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) stake by 11,528 shares and now owns 2,072 shares. Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) was reduced too.