Schroder Investment Management Group Has Raised B2gold Common Npv (BTG) Position By $329,673; Iteris (ITI) Shorts Up By 11.43%

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) had an increase of 11.43% in short interest. ITI's SI was 1.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.43% from 1.40 million shares previously. With 172,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)'s short sellers to cover ITI's short positions. The SI to Iteris Inc's float is 5.17%. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 95,531 shares traded. Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) has risen 11.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500.

Schroder Investment Management Group increased B2gold Corporation Common Npv (BTG) stake by 3.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired 109,891 shares as B2gold Corporation Common Npv (BTG)'s stock rose 19.55%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3.68 million shares with $13.61M value, up from 3.57M last quarter. B2gold Corporation Common Npv now has $3.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 5.74M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500.

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Carter Holdings Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:CRI) stake by 61,300 shares to 73,200 valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Best Buy Company Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 (NYSE:BBY) stake by 447,386 shares and now owns 81,402 shares. Senior Housing Properties Trust Reit Usd0.01 (NYSE:SNH) was reduced too.

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by:

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $205.69 million. It operates in three divisions: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. It currently has negative earnings. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

More notable recent Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) news were published by: