Schroder Investment Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Qualys Common Stock Usd0.001 (QLYS) by $445,092 as Market Value Declined; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Increased Its Holding by $3.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Qualys Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 (QLYS) by 53.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 4,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $390,000, down from 9,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Qualys Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 340,684 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 277,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.64M, up from 257,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video)

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.64 million for 48.62 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

