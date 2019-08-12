Schroder Investment Management Group Has Lowered Epam Systems Common Stock Usd0.001 (EPAM) Holding By $8.18 Million; Westwood Global Investments Has Boosted By $10.12 Million Its America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) Position

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Epam Systems Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 (EPAM) stake by 32.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 48,389 shares as Epam Systems Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 102,447 shares with $17.33M value, down from 150,836 last quarter. Epam Systems Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 now has $10.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $186.8. About 271,825 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) stake by 4.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Global Investments Llc acquired 723,045 shares as America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX)’s stock declined 3.05%. The Westwood Global Investments Llc holds 18.16 million shares with $259.39M value, up from 17.44M last quarter. America Movil Sa De Cv now has $44.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 942,142 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd has 3,569 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability has 374,775 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 9,966 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 22 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 16,308 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fin stated it has 0.09% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Toth Fin Advisory Corp accumulated 4,305 shares. Secor Cap LP owns 8,047 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 16,682 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 19,242 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 1,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 11,967 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.05% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Tpi Composites Inc stake by 26,907 shares to 202,468 valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bb&T Corporation Common Stock Usd5 (NYSE:BBT) stake by 681,362 shares and now owns 1.50M shares. Nasdaq Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 13.

