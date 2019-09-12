Schroder Investment Management Group Has Lowered Duke Realty Reit Usd0.01 (DRE) Holding; Itron (ITRI) Shorts Increased By 14.04%

Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) had an increase of 14.04% in short interest. ITRI’s SI was 1.11M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.04% from 977,500 shares previously. With 383,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s short sellers to cover ITRI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $73.1. About 114,559 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Duke Realty Corporation Reit Usd0.01 (DRE) stake by 10.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 85,705 shares as Duke Realty Corporation Reit Usd0.01 (DRE)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 740,538 shares with $23.41 million value, down from 826,243 last quarter. Duke Realty Corporation Reit Usd0.01 now has $11.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 885,621 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $27.27 million activity. On Thursday, March 21 the insider SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold $2.90 million.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It has a 47.22 P/E ratio. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold Itron, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Amg Funds Ltd Co has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Investec Asset Management holds 0.02% or 95,370 shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp invested in 1,815 shares or 0% of the stock. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has 46,472 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Etrade Management stated it has 4,978 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 26,121 shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). United Automobile Association reported 0% stake. 46,607 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. Aristotle Boston Ltd stated it has 545,384 shares. Alps Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Moreover, Cwh Cap Management has 0.14% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). The California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 88,230 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% or 126,478 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc stated it has 343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Green Street Limited holds 236,700 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc holds 1.83 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 37.13M are owned by Blackrock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 197,932 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Parkside Comml Bank And Tru reported 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Stifel Corp has 404,787 shares. Bollard Gru Llc accumulated 118,644 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 70,976 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 41,785 shares.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.00M for 21.94 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Choice Hotels International Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:CHH) stake by 95,101 shares to 437,234 valued at $38.04M in 2019Q2. It also upped Weibo Corporation Sponsered Adr(Each Represents 1 Ordinary Share) (NASDAQ:WB) stake by 886,691 shares and now owns 1.36 million shares. Kirby Corporation Common Stock Usd0.10 (NYSE:KEX) was raised too.

