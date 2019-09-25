Schroder Investment Management Group Has Lifted Position in 21Vianet Group Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 6 Ordinary Shares) (VNET) by $4.85 Million as Shares Declined; Holder Modera Wealth Management Has Increased Amgen (AMGN) Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 25,665 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 23,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $196.32. About 539,516 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Incorporated Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 6 Ordinary Shares) (VNET) by 66.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 692,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.53 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Incorporated Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 6 Ordinary Shares) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 65,280 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $93.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progress Software Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 15,825 shares to 9,529 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.008 by 12,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,914 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 4,032 shares to 96,309 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,754 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

