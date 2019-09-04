Schroder Investment Management Group Has Lifted Its Weibo Sponsered Adr(Each Represents 1 Ordinary Share) (WB) Position; Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Sentiment Is 1.74

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Weibo Corporation Sponsered Adr(Each Represents 1 Ordinary Share) (WB) stake by 81.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired 213,394 shares as Weibo Corporation Sponsered Adr(Each Represents 1 Ordinary Share) (WB)’s stock declined 42.35%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 475,987 shares with $29.51 million value, up from 262,593 last quarter. Weibo Corporation Sponsered Adr(Each Represents 1 Ordinary Share) now has $10.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.96% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 2.38M shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report

Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 33 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 19 sold and decreased their positions in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 4.07 million shares, up from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Timberland Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $210.86 million. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. for 214,971 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 93,093 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Capital Group Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 23,827 shares. The California-based Davis Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Gradient Investments Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 20,882 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weibo has $75 highest and $43.6000 lowest target. $61.87’s average target is 37.03% above currents $45.15 stock price. Weibo had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 10 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura.

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Everest Re Group Limited Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:RE) stake by 29,692 shares to 71,866 valued at $15.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edgewell Personal Care Company Common Stock Usd0.01 stake by 42,900 shares and now owns 66,300 shares. National General Holdings Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:NGHC) was reduced too.

