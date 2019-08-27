Schroder Investment Management Group Has Cut United Community Banks Common Stock Usd1 (UCBI) Position By $2.45 Million; PHARMING GROUP NV LEIDEN ORDINARY SHARES (PHGUF) Shorts Raised By 2.84%

PHARMING GROUP NV LEIDEN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) had an increase of 2.84% in short interest. PHGUF’s SI was 14.48M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.84% from 14.08 million shares previously. With 12,600 avg volume, 1149 days are for PHARMING GROUP NV LEIDEN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)’s short sellers to cover PHGUF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 850 shares traded. Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased United Community Banks Incorporated Common Stock Usd1 (UCBI) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 102,208 shares as United Community Banks Incorporated Common Stock Usd1 (UCBI)’s stock rose 2.57%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2.19M shares with $54.62 million value, down from 2.29 million last quarter. United Community Banks Incorporated Common Stock Usd1 now has $2.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 101,433 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 4.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 18/05/2018 – United Community Banks Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Net $37.7M; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks Names New CEO; Current CEO to Retire; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI)

More notable recent United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Community Banks declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UCBI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About United Community Banks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UCBI) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Share Price Has Gained 64% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.87 million for 10.96 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.69% negative EPS growth.

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Idexx Laboratories Corp (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 17,110 shares to 220,473 valued at $49.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Prudential Financial Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:PRU) stake by 87,445 shares and now owns 183,718 shares. Linde Public Limited Company Eur0.001 was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold UCBI shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.81 million shares or 0.12% more from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,328 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 11.72M shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Everence Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 5,397 shares. Cambiar Investors Lc accumulated 117,540 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Barclays Pcl accumulated 93,013 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 29,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 60,946 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston reported 122,168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 55,174 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 109,907 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Jacobs Asset Limited Company has invested 2.77% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $23,460 activity. 1,000 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares with value of $23,460 were bought by DANIELS KENNETH L.