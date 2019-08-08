Schroder Investment Management Group Decreased Westamerica Bancorp Com Stk Npv (WABC) Stake By $14.57 Million; Astro Med (ALOT) Has 1.73 Sentiment

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Westamerica Bancorp Com Stk Npv (NASDAQ:WABC) stake by 49.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 238,922 shares as Westamerica Bancorp Com Stk Npv (NASDAQ:WABC)’s stock rose 1.02%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 242,794 shares with $14.96 million value, down from 481,716 last quarter. Westamerica Bancorp Com Stk Npv now has $1.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.91. About 32,393 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 6.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q

Astro Med Inc (ALOT) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 19 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 11 decreased and sold their holdings in Astro Med Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 3.77 million shares, down from 3.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Astro Med Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding firm for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking services and products to individual and commercial clients in Northern and Central California. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. It has a 22.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans.

Schroder Investment Management Group is a Maine-based institutional investor with more than $42.96 billion AUM in July, 2014. Schroder Investment Management Group is the 57th largest institutional investor in our database. Taken from Schroder Investment Management latest Adv, the fund reported to have 207 full and part-time employees. Among which 60 performing investment advisory and research functions. The institutional investor had more than 400 clients.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold WABC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.83 million shares or 5.83% less from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns holds 0.01% or 8,329 shares. Captrust stated it has 94 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 668,673 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement owns 41,480 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 0% or 842 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.03% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 6,722 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 8,525 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 48,700 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 200,030 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp owns 481,716 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na accumulated 5,109 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.01% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) or 11,270 shares.

The stock increased 1.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 19,770 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) has risen 31.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 26/04/2018 – iQIYI’s “Hot Blood Dance Crew” Simultaneously Broadcast by Malaysia’s Leading Media Astro and Gains Popularity Overseas; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces Appointment of Yvonne Schlaeppi to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.39 BLN RGT; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 06/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces First Commercial Shipments of Trojan™ T4; 14/03/2018 – AstroNova Reports Record Bookings, Revenue and Backlog for the Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year; 28/03/2018 – Astro Malaysia Holdings 4Q Net MYR181.8M; 12/03/2018 – ASTRO issues clinical guideline for whole breast radiation therapy

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.39M for 27.89 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 1.32% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. for 233,794 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 50,840 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 414,720 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.68% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 98,394 shares.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company has market cap of $155.27 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. It has a 24.33 P/E ratio. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand.

More notable recent AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FOREX-Dollar holds at two-month high, Brexit kicks pound to 28-mth low – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 5, 2019 : CPB, AEO, GIII, VRA, ALOT, SCWX, BF.B – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 114% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.