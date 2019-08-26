Schroder Investment Management Group Decreased Holding in Arrow Electronics Common Stock Usd1 (ARW) by $10.56 Million as Stock Value Declined; Td Ameritrade Hldg (Put) (AMTD) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Incorporated Common Stock Usd1 (ARW) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 137,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 899,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.30 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Incorporated Common Stock Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 173,763 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (AMTD) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp analyzed 24,500 shares as the company's stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 73,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $23.54 billion market cap company. It closed at $42.91 lastly. It is down 12.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $510.12M for 11.53 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

